BEIJING Nov 2 China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd , will restart its 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Huizhou refinery next week after around one month of maintenance, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The refinery processes mostly crude oil from Penglai 19-3, China's largest offshore oilfield operated by U.S. firm Conocophillips , which the Chinese government ordered shut down in early September due to oil spill issues.

Huizhou may process 198,300 bpd of crude oil this month, up from an average of 21,200 bpd last month, according to the source.

It was not immediately clear where crude feedstocks would be sourced, as the Penglai 19-3 field remained closed even though CNOOC said all oil spill sources had been sealed as required.

CNOOC will also reopen an 800,000 tonne-per-year aromatics unit in Huizhou that had been closed due to a fire in July and planned maintenance last month.

An aromatics facility normally processes natural gas condensate or naphtha to make petrochemicals such as benzene and paraxylene.

