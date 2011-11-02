(Adds background)
BEIJING Nov 2 China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd , will restart its 240,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Huizhou refinery next week after around
one month of maintenance, an industry source said on Wednesday.
The refinery processes mostly crude oil from Penglai 19-3,
China's largest offshore oilfield operated by U.S. firm
Conocophillips , which the Chinese government ordered
shut down in early September due to oil spill issues.
Huizhou may process 198,300 bpd of crude oil this month, up
from an average of 21,200 bpd last month, according to the
source.
It was not immediately clear where crude feedstocks would be
sourced, as the Penglai 19-3 field remained closed even though
CNOOC said all oil spill sources had been sealed as required.
CNOOC will also reopen an 800,000 tonne-per-year aromatics
unit in Huizhou that had been closed due to a fire in July and
planned maintenance last month.
An aromatics facility normally processes natural gas
condensate or naphtha to make petrochemicals such as benzene and
paraxylene.
