BEIJING Jan 12 China's total refining capacity will increase 4.6 percent to 790 million tonnes in 2017 and net crude oil imports will rise 5.3 percent to 396 million tonnes, state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) forecast on Thursday.

In an annual report released by CNPC's research institute, it forecast net exports of diesel will grow 55 percent to 22.41 million tonnes. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)