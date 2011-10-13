BEIJING Oct 13 China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) , Qatar Petroleum International and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc (RDSa.L) signed a framework deal on Oct. 10 to build a
joint refining and petrochemical complex in China, the Chinese
oil major said on Thursday.
The agreement is a step forward for the major project that
will give Qatar Petroleum and Shell their first solid foothold
in the world's second-largest fuel-consuming market after
on-and-off negotiations for more than two years.
The Taizhou refining and petrochemical project, in
southeastern Zhejiang province, will use imported condensate and
other raw materials to produce ethylene and other
petrochemicals, CNPC said in a company newspaper.
"The agreement further clarifies work scope and targets for
each side, reflecting sincere intentions to cooperate," it said.
Qatar Oil Minister Abdullah al-Attiyah and Wang Yong, head
of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), which is both a regulator and shareholder in
most of China's big state-owned companies, vowed in January to
strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas industries and talked
about the joint venture project in China.
The project was expected to include a 400,000-barrel-per-day
oil refining facility, 1.2 million tonnes-per-year ethylene
cracking unit and a crude oil berth able to dock very large
crude carriers, according to earlier Chinese media reports.
In May last year, CNPC and Qatar Petroleum signed a 30-year
deal for gas exploration and production in Qatar, holder of the
world's third-largest gas reserves. Shell, as operator, will
hold a 75 percent equity stake, with CNPC holding the remainder.
