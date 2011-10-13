* Planned JV won initial approval, pending final green light
* Latest pact shows sincere intention to cooperate
* Shell likely to lead in the Shell-Qatar side
* Imported condensate eyed as feedstock for petchem
(adds comment, refinery factbox, background on approvals)
BEIJING, Oct 13 A proposed refinery, a
petrochemical joint venture between China's CNPC, Royal Dutch
Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and Qatar, this week signed a framework deal
with local authorities in eastern China's Zhejiang province
where the mega project will be built.
The project, to include a 400,000-barrel-per-day oil
refining and 1.2 million tonnes-per-year ethylene plant, won
initial approval from the National Development and Reform
Commission, the country's macro planner, in June, industry
officials have said.
Pending final government approval, which also includes an
environmental clearance, the greenfield refinery would give
Shell and Qatar their first solid foothold in the world's No.2
oil consumer, which is embarking on a refinery building boom.
The Taizhou venture, in coastal Zhejiang province, will use
imported condensate and other raw materials to produce ethylene
and other petrochemicals, CNPC said in a company newspaper.
"The agreement further clarifies work scope and targets for
each side, reflecting sincere intentions to cooperate," it said.
In January, Qatar Oil Minister Abdullah al-Attiyah and Wang
Yong, head of the state-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC), which is both a regulator and
shareholder in most of China's big state-owned companies,
pledged to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sector and
discussed the Taizhou project.
Industry experts told Reuters that the project, likely to
cost close to $10 billion, would be led by Shell on the foreign
partners' side. Such an alliance follows a giant supply
agreement between Qatar and China.
"The project looks promising to win Chinese government's
final blessing, as China may see Qatar quite a stabilising
factor among the Middle East resource nations," said an industry
veteran.
CNPC is parent of PetroChina , Asia's top oil and
gas firm.
In May 2010, CNPC and Qatar Petroleum signed a 30-year deal
for gas exploration and production in Qatar, holder of the
world's third-largest gas reserves. Shell, as operator, will
hold a 75 percent equity stake, with CNPC holding the remainder.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis
and Ken Wills)