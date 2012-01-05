BEIJING Jan 5 Equity oil output from overseas projects run by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) topped a record 1 million barrels per day last year, in line with targets, the top Chinese oil and gas producer reported.

The report by the China Petroleum Daily, a company newspaper, did not give more details of overseas production.

The parent of PetroChina Co Ltd had set a production target of at least 2 million bpd of oil equivalent in overseas fields it operates and to raise foreign equity oil output it owns to 1 million bpd in 2011.

CNPC produced 1.73 million bpd of oil equivalent in foreign oil and gas fields it operated in 2010. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)