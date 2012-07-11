BEIJING, July 11 Overseas equity oil and gas production of China National Petroleum Corp., parent of PetroChina , rose 4.6 percent on year to 25.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first half of this year, the company said.

CNPC's crude oil output at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield was 12.06 million tonnes in the January-June period, 1.93 million tonnes more than its target, the company, known as CNPC, said in an in-house newsletter seen on Wednesday.

Production at Iraq's Al-Ahdab oilfield and its projects in Venezuela, Singapore and Kazakhstan also exceeded their production plans, it added without giving further details.

CNPC said last month that the first phase of Iraq's Halfaya oilfield had started operating and had a production capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, or 100,000 barrels per day.

