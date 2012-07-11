BEIJING, July 11 Overseas equity oil and gas
production of China National Petroleum Corp., parent of
PetroChina , rose 4.6 percent on year to
25.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first half of this
year, the company said.
CNPC's crude oil output at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield was 12.06
million tonnes in the January-June period, 1.93 million tonnes
more than its target, the company, known as CNPC, said in an
in-house newsletter seen on Wednesday.
Production at Iraq's Al-Ahdab oilfield and its projects in
Venezuela, Singapore and Kazakhstan also exceeded their
production plans, it added without giving further details.
CNPC said last month that the first phase of Iraq's Halfaya
oilfield had started operating and had a production capacity of
5 million tonnes per year, or 100,000 barrels per day.
