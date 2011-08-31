BEIJING Aug 31 State-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent of PetroChina , has removed the head of Dalian refinery from its post following a second fire in the largest company plant in less than two months.

A diesel tank storing about 800 tonnes of fuel in the plant located in northeastern Liaoning province caught fire on Monday morning, and a fire on July 16 in a heat exchanger forced the shutdown of a 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit.

PetroChina, which operates most of CNPC's oil and gas businesses, is restarting the crude oil unit in the 410,000-bpd oil refining plant.

CNPC has appointed Leng Shengjun, head of a refinery in Daqing, as the new general manager of the Dalian plant.

A pipeline blast on July 16, 2010, at Dalian's oil port spilled 1,500 tonnes of oil into the sea, the government said. But environmental group Greenpeace estimated the leaks may have been as high as 60,000 tonnes. (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)