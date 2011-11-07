(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 3)
BEIJING Nov 7 The Chinese government has named
Jiang Jiemin, general manager of China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC), as chairman of the state-owned oil and gas giant in a
newly-established post, a company newspaper reported on Monday.
Deputy General Manager Zhou Jiping has become the new CNPC
general manager and a board director, China Petroleum Daily
said.
Jiang is expected to remain chairman of listed PetroChina Co
Ltd and Zhou the president.
China is instituting a board system in its
government-controlled firms in the name of building "modern
state-owned enterprises with Chinese characteristics".
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)