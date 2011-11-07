(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 3)

BEIJING Nov 7 The Chinese government has named Jiang Jiemin, general manager of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), as chairman of the state-owned oil and gas giant in a newly-established post, a company newspaper reported on Monday.

Deputy General Manager Zhou Jiping has become the new CNPC general manager and a board director, China Petroleum Daily said.

Jiang is expected to remain chairman of listed PetroChina Co Ltd and Zhou the president.

China is instituting a board system in its government-controlled firms in the name of building "modern state-owned enterprises with Chinese characteristics". (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)