BEIJING Feb 6 Refined oil products
storage operated by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
surpassed 16 million cubic metres at the end of last year and
service stations increased to 19,000, China Petroleum Daily
reported on Monday, citing a PetroChina Co
executive.
CNPC sold a record 110 million tonnes of oil products last
year and retail sales accounted for 85 million tonnes, Liu
Hongbin, a vice president of PetroChina, was quoted as
saying in an interview with the company newspaper.
CNPC runs its key domestic businesses including oil and gas
production, processing and sales via PetroChina, its main listed
arm.
