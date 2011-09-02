BEIJING, Sept 2 China's State Oceanic Administration has ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips to halt all operations at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield in northern China's Bohai Bay after the company failed to seal a leak that has lasted more than two months.

The administration said in a notice posted on its website (www.soa.gov.cn) that ConocoPhillips had been ordered to stop injection, drilling and production of oil and gas at the country's largest offshore oilfield.

The Penglai 19-3 oilfield has seven production platforms, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)