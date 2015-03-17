(Adds resignation and Sinopec appointment of discipline
inspection officials)
BEIJING, March 17 PetroChina Vice
Chairman Liao Yongyuan resigned on Tuesday after the state oil
giant said he was being investigated by the country's anti-graft
watchdog for "serious disciplinary violations".
In a brief statement PetroChina said Liao had
stepped down from his posts as vice chairman and non-executive
director, effective immediately. Liao was the most senior of two
vice chairmen at PetroChina, China's top oil and gas producer,
making him the company's second-highest ranking official.
In a previous statement about the investigation into Liao,
the company said it was operating normally.
On Monday China's corruption watchdog had said Liao was
under investigation for "serious disciplinary violations"
stemming from his role as a general manager of China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the parent company of PetroChina.
CNPC could not immediately be reached for comment. The graft
watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI), gave no further details in a short statement.
Liao, a 30-year veteran at CNPC, was appointed vice chairman
of PetroChina in May 2014, just months after China announced
that several top executives from the two companies were under
investigation. That included Jiang Jiemin, former chairman of
both entities.
President Xi Jinping has spent the past two years waging war
on corruption, saying it threatens the survival of the ruling
Communist Party. Scores of senior officials in the party, the
government, the military and state-owned enterprises have been
brought down by the campaign.
None of the detained oil executives has stood trial.
Some were proteges of former security tsar Zhou Yongkang,
who was arrested last year and expelled from the party, accused
of crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state secrets.
Zhou rose through the ranks at CNPC and from 1996-1998
served as general manager of the firm.
The graft watchdog said last month it had targeted 26 major
state-owned firms for inspections this year, including CNPC and
its rival Sinopec Group, China National Offshore Oil Corp.
(CNOOC), and China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC).
On Tuesday, Sinopec Group announced it would deploy 28
discipline inspection officials so as to "strengthen supervision
and discipline accountability, increase efforts to punish
corruption."
