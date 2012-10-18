BEIJING Oct 18 China's implied oil demand in
September rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier to a record high
9.75 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters calculations based
on preliminary government data showed on Thursday.
The daily rate was nearly 8 percent, or 720,000 bpd, higher
than the 9.03 million bpd in August, Reuters figures showed.
Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and
net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes,
which are seldom disclosed by the government.
