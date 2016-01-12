BEIJING Jan 12 China's apparent oil demand is expected to rise 4.9 percent this year to 570 million tonnes, or 11.37 million barrels per day, a domestic industry association said on Tuesday.

The China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) also said that apparent natural gas demand is expected to rise 6.5 percent on year to 199 billion cubic metres. (Reporting By Aizhu Chen and Adam Rose; Editing by Michael Perry)