BEIJING Aug 10 China's implied oil demand in July rose 7.7 percent over a year earlier, picking up from June, which marked the slowest growth in over two years, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data.

Implied oil demand, refinery throughput plus net imports of refined oil products, was about 9.01 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, a level marginally higher than June and the second lowest rate this year.

The July rate compared with China's peak daily oil use recorded last December at 9.6 million bpd.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Ken Wills)