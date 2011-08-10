* July demand 9.01 mln bpd, +7.7 pct on year, +0.4 pct on month

* July crude imports 4.58 mln bpd, lowest in a year

* Crude runs up 5.9 pct on year but second-lowest this year

* Gasoline, diesel stocks thinning - oil officials (Adds IEA oil demand revision; Sinopec boosts gasoline, new refining units)

By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua

BEIJING, Aug 10 China's implied oil demand in July picked up by a marginal 0.4 percent from June to record the second-lowest level in 2011, as refiners curbed production due to slower-than-expected summer fuel sales, but it rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

Fuel consumption in the world's No.2 consumer has been losing steam since May, with growth easing off the double-digit expansion seen since last year as a result of climbing crude costs that have pinched refining margins and due to China's credit tightening moves.

But with the economy still seeing solid growth, fuel demand should quicken in the coming months as oil firms wind up heavy maintenance programmes in the last couple of months and also start about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new refining facilities in the last quarter of the year, industry officials said.

China's economy grew 9.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, not far off the 9.7 percent expansion in the first three months of the year, countering worries that it is heading for a hard landing.

Companies may also need to replenish fuel stocks after moderating but still robust sales in the first half of the year thinned inventories, by stepping up crude imports and raising throughput.

Implied demand -- crude throughput plus net imports of refined oil products -- was about 9.01 million barrels per day in July, up 7.7 percent from July 2010 and up 0.4 percent from June, Reuters calculations based on preliminary official data showed.

The year-on-year growth was partly due to a relatively low base a year ago when fuel demand slowed to just around 3 percent from a double-digit pace in the first half of last year.

"We had expected much stronger sales in July versus strong average demand in the first half of this year, but the demand turned out to be just stable," said an oil marketing official with top Asian refiner Sinopec .

Refinery throughput rose 5.9 percent last month over the same month in 2010, recovering from June which posted the first dip in more than two years, but the amount of crude processed was still the second lowest this year.

The International Energy Agency on Wednesday trimmed its global oil demand growth forecast by 60,000 bpd to 1.2 million bpd, while pegging China's demand growth this year at 550,000 bpd, which means China will take up 46 percent of the world's growth.

INVENTORY DOWN, REFINERIES TO RETURN

As the implied oil calculations do not reflect changes in inventories, which China rarely publishes, refinery production curbs in May and June, coupled with slowing crude purchases would have thinned domestic inventories, oil officials said.

"The fuel supplies have tightened up. Both diesel and gasoline inventories have thinned after several months of destocking," the Sinopec official said.

Sinopec last week ordered its plants to maximise gasoline production as summer peak consumption kicked in and supplies tightened.[ID:nL3E7JA19X}

Fuel sales in the first half of the year were moderating versus the pace last year but held relatively strong versus other main consumers in the region such as India.

A fuel marketing executive with top oil firm PetroChina said the firm's diesel sales logged nearly a 10-percent rise during the first six months over a year earlier, versus a 14-15 percent recorded in the same period last year.

Top refiner Sinopec Corp also reported an increase of 10.2 percent in the first half for total refined fuel sales, easing from year-earlier growth of 13 percent.

China's small industries normally step up diesel purchases in summer as they brace for power restrictions by switching on stand-alone diesel generators.

This part of incremental consumption, however, came slower and smaller than expected as an earlier feared power shortage turned out to be modest due to heavy rainfall, which boosted hydropower, and as higher financing and labour cost forced factories to curb spending on fuel.

Oil companies are also expected to raise crude runs in the coming months as refineries return from regular shutdowns and a major plant, PetroChina's Dalian, resumes operations at a 200,000-bpd crude unit this month after a nearly one-month closure caused by a fire.

That should lift China's crude imports after it unexpectedly hit a one-year low in July at 4.58 million barrels per day.

"Crude imports should rebound to normal levels from September as refineries finish maintenance and PetroChina's Dalian comes back from outage. Falling oil prices may also help China boost imports," said a Beijing-based crude trader. (Editing by Anthony Barker)