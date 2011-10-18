* Sept oil demand +1 pct on yr at 8.9 mln bpd, lowest this yr

* Sept crude runs 8.78 mln bpd, +1.5 pct on yr, +1.4 pct vs Aug

* Sept 2010 crude runs revised up

* Fuel stocks thinned for 3 consecutive months by end-Aug (Adds details on crude output)

By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Oct 18 China's implied oil demand slowed further in September to its lowest this year as Chinese economic growth cools and tightening credit cuts into fuel spending by small industries.

Slowing demand growth in the world's second largest oil consumer, which contributed more than half of global incremental oil use so far this year, will worry markets, although analysts said real oil use may not be as bearish as the figures suggest.

The country's oil demand grew 1 percent on the year in September to about 8.9 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data show.

Oil firms have drawn on inventories for the three months to August to ease the pain of negative refining margins, which could have depressed the demand number, while a near-2 percent upward revision to September 2010 crude throughput contributed to the slow year on year growth.

"We had expected a stronger rebound in refinery runs as plants returned from maintenance and given new capacity expansion," said a Beijing-based oil analyst.

"However, September industrial production grew 13.8 percent year on year, stronger than August, suggesting end-user demand remained solid," he said, adding that slowing refinery production and solid end-user demand imply fuel stocks should decline further.

Implied oil demand is calculated using China's refinery crude throughput plus net imports of refined fuel but excluding changes in fuel inventories, which China rarely publishes.

Inventories of refined oil products in China at end-August fell 1.1 percent versus July, declining for the third month in a row, suggesting fuel inventories might have fallen to about 16.9 million tonnes at the end of August, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the Xinhua Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals publication.

The National Development and Reform Commission said on Saturday that China's apparent oil consumption grew only 3.2 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, down from the 5 percent rise in the second quarter and 9.3 percent in the first.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast in its report this month China oil demand to grow 520,000 bpd this year, or nearly 6 percent, and 480,000 bpd next year. Reuters calculations show oil demand growing by around 7.3 percent for January to September.

China's annual economic growth eased to 9.1 percent in the third quarter from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter, as tight domestic monetary policy and easing foreign demand crimped activity.

THROUGHPUT GROWTH SLOWS

Crude oil throughput increased 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 36.1 million tonnes in September, or 8.78 million bpd. For January-September throughput gained 6 percent on year to 333.5 million tonnes, or 8.92 million bpd.

Apart from the revision of the previous year's data, the slower-than-expected rise in refinery production was also due to shutdowns at plants not covered in a Reuters monthly poll.

The Reuters poll had shown leading Chinese refineries would raise their crude oil throughput in September to the highest level this year, but intensive maintenance at refineries elsewhere may have offset crude run growth.

PetroChina's 200,000-bpd Dushanzi refinery in the remote western region of Xinjiang was out on major overhaul throughout September, while Sinopec also shut down its 200,000-bpd Luoyang refinery from Sept. 1 and was scheduled to close its 100,000-bpd Jiujiang refinery from Sept. 20 for repairs.

Domestic crude oil production fell 5.3 percent from a year earlier to 16.29 million tonnes, or 3.96 million bpd, in September, while fuel oil production fell 25.5 percent year on year to 1.4 million tonnes.

China in September ordered a full shutdown of the country's largest offshore oil field, Penglai 19-3, after an oil spill. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)