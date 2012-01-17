BEIJING Jan 17 China's implied oil demand
climbed to an all-time high of 9.64 million barrels per day in
December, up 0.4 percent from a year earlier and wound up 2011
with 6.8 percent growth, calculations based on preliminary
government data showed.
The December level edged up from November's 9.5 million bpd.
For the whole of 2011, China burned about 9.24 million bpd,
or 590,000 bpd more than the 8.65 million bpd in 2010, the
calculations showed.
The 6.8 percent growth for last year eased from the previous
year's 12 percent expansion, as moderating economic growth
weighed on fuel demand.
Implied demand was calculated using refinery throughput plus
net fuel imports, but excludes oil inventory changes, which the
country rarely publishes.
