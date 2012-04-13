EXCLUSIVE-Petronas considers $1 bln stake sale in offshore gas project-sources
* Petronas mulling large minority stake sale in gas block-sources
BEIJING, April 13 China's implied oil demand rose 3.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest in five months, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Friday.
The daily rate was 200,000 bpd, or 2 percent, lower than the 9.66 million bpd in February, which was the second-highest level on record, Reuters figures showed.
Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes which are seldom disclosed by the government. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded a 4 percent stake in its giant onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co for a fee of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 The pensions deficit at General Motors' British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot explores a European buyout.