UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
BEIJING, July 13 China's implied oil demand in June fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 8.96 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since October 2010, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Friday.
The daily rate was 4.5 percent, or 420,000 bpd, lower than the 9.38 million bpd in May, Reuters figures showed.
Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.