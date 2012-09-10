UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's implied oil demand in August fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 8.92 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since Oct 2010, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Monday.
The daily rate was 3.7 percent, or 340,000 bpd, lower than the 9.26 million bpd in July, Reuters figures showed.
Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.