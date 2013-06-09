* May demand 9.48 million bpd, +1.1 pct on yr, lowest since Sept 2012

* May refinery throughput 9.2 million bpd, a 9-mth low

* Overhauls, diesel export control contributes to low runs

* May net fuel imports 1.25 mln T, down 10 pct on yr

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, June 9 China's implied oil demand edged up around 1 percent in May from a year earlier to nearly 9.5 million barrels per day, the lowest rate since September 2012, and refinery production slipped to a nine-month low amid further signs of an economic slowdown.

Data released on Sunday showed China's annual consumer inflation slowed in May while bank lending fell below expectations, more evidence that the world's second-largest economy could slow further in the second quarter.

Fuel demand in China, the world's second-largest user and a key driver for global oil markets , grew at the slowest pace in four years last year as the economy expanded less rapidly.

China consumed roughly 9.48 million barrels per day of oil in May, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. Reuters tallies implied oil demand by adding crude throughput and net imports of refined products, but excludes changes in inventories which China rarely discloses.

That compared to 9.38 million bpd in May last year and April's 9.6 million bpd.

The lacklustre consumption was mostly due to weak refinery throughput, which gained 2.4 percent over a weak year-earlier base to 9.2 million bpd, data from the National Statistical Bureau showed on Sunday, the lowest daily rate since September 2012.

"Refinery maintenance, plus government's control in refined fuel export quotas, all contributed to a low refinery operation," said a senior researcher at the semi-official China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation.

Minor refinery accidents at Sinopec subsidiaries in Shanghai forced brief shutdowns of secondary units.

In a major planned overhaul, Sinopec Guangzhou switched off its 160,000-bpd crude unit in early May for 45-day repair works and Sinopec Qilu's 80,000 bpd crude unit was out for maintenance that was expected to finish around mid-May.

Oil dealers had expected fuel demand, diesel in particular, to accelerate from May due to the start of spring planting season and busier infrastructure building activities.

The delay in the start-up of PetroChina's 200,000-bpd Sichuan refinery - slated for test runs in mid-April - also contributed to tepid crude throughput. PetroChina said in early May that it had yet to decide when it would start the $6 billion refinery complex after local residents expressed safety worries following an earthquake in April.

Crude throughput rose 2.9 percent between January and May versus the same year-earlier period to 197.28 million tonnes, or about 9.54 million bpd, according to NSB.

Net imports of refined oil products were 1.25 million tonnes last month, down 10 percent on the year, due possibly to refiners' scaleback in diesel exports.

Sinopec, the top Asian refiner and China's dominant diesel exporter, cut its overseas shipments of diesel fuel to zero in May after having used up the quotas in the earlier months of the year. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)