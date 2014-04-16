* March demand at 9.79 mln bpd, up 0.7 pct on yr

* Q1 demand at 9.96 mln bpd, down 0.6 pct on yr

* March crude runs 9.87 mln bpd, up 2.6 pct on yr

BEIJING, April 16 China's implied oil demand fell 0.6 percent in the first quarter as a slowing economy dampened energy use, forcing refiners to scale back crude runs and raise exports to trim high fuel stocks.

China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in the first quarter of 2014, official data showed on Wednesday, with signs of waning momentum already prompting limited government action to steady the world's second-largest economy.

China consumed roughly 9.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil last month, according to Reuters' calculations based on preliminary government data, up just 0.7 percent from 9.72 million bpd a year earlier.

And for the first quarter of this year, oil demand fell from a year earlier to 9.96 million bpd, the calculations showed.

Reuters calculates implied oil demand using official data on refinery crude throughput plus net imports of main refined products, but excluding changes in fuel stocks which China rarely reports.

The International Energy Agency last forecast that China's total oil demand would log an increase of 348,000 bpd, or 3.4 percent, for the whole of 2014, according to the agency's monthly report released last week.

"A slowdown in Chinese oil demand growth, that emerged mid-2013, has continued in line with the underlying macroeconomic trend. Demand for industrial fuels has been particularly soft," IEA said in its April report.

China's daily crude throughput rose 2.6 percent from a year ago to 9.87 million bpd in March, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed.

Daily crude runs, however, fell 5.7 percent from 10.47 million bpd in February, as refineries scaled back production amid high product stocks.

China also turned a net oil product exporter in March for the first time since January 2010, with net fuel exports of 370,000 tonnes, customs data have showed. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)