Nov 21 China's apparent oil demand rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 9.76
million barrels per day (bpd) in October, just a touch below the record 9.79 million bpd in
September, Reuters calculations from official data showed.
The results were slightly higher than earlier Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data.
The following table shows implied oil demand for October, net imports and output. All
volumes are shown in barrels per day.
Implied Percent change on: 12-month
demand previous year moving
(Net imports + output) month ago average
Crude ("Crude supplied") 9,710,555 7.0 10.4 9,398,247
Gasoline 2,014,390 -2.8 10.3 1,938,503
Naphtha 714,706 7.5 17.7 712,750
Kerosene 483,131 -4.5 32.7 426,143
Diesel 3,453,432 0.7 3.1 3,451,602
Fuel oil 606,129 -8.6 12.6 584,201
Lubricating oil 195,517 -11.0 7.0 199,557
LPG 841,393 7.7 4.0 776,327
OVERALL OIL DEMAND 9,757,484 -0.3 7.0 9,462,939
Net Percent change on: 12-month
Imports previous year moving
month ago average
Crude 5,493,981 13.6 12.7 5,307,075
Gasoline -61,040 -24.7 10.0 -65,936
Naphtha 64,432 -13.9 22.3 61,723
Kerosene 8,552 -951.2 -180.9 -21,822
Diesel -25,816 -38.1 -154.1 -2,795
Fuel oil 259,493 -10.3 22.2 258,041
Lubricating oil 38,130 -8.9 449.8 39,662
LPG 73,922 -1.3 -26.1 71,633
Products subtotal 357,675 0.2 -5.6 341,237
Percent change on: 12-month
Output previous year moving
month ago average
Output (BARRELS PER DAY)
Crude 4,216,574 -0.6 7.4 4,091,172
Gasoline 2,075,429 -3.6 10.3 2,004,439
Naphtha 650,274 10.3 17.3 651,027
Kerosene 474,579 -6.3 26.7 447,966
Diesel 3,479,248 0.2 5.4 3,454,397
Fuel oil 346,635 -7.3 6.3 326,160
Lubricating oil 157,387 -11.5 4.5 156,522
LPG 767,471 8.7 8.3 704,694
Refinery runs 9,399,810 -0.3 7.6 9,121,702
* Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude refined during
the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical Bureau, to net imports of major oil
products reported by Customs.
This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely reported in China.
It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product volume created by
the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of crude that is directly burned as
fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries.
Demand by product is calculated by the refinery output for each product plus net imports.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)