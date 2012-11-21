Nov 21 China's apparent oil demand rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 9.76 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, just a touch below the record 9.79 million bpd in September, Reuters calculations from official data showed. The results were slightly higher than earlier Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. For a history of China's implied oil demand growth, click here The following table shows implied oil demand for October, net imports and output. All volumes are shown in barrels per day. Implied Percent change on: 12-month demand previous year moving (Net imports + output) month ago average Crude ("Crude supplied") 9,710,555 7.0 10.4 9,398,247 Gasoline 2,014,390 -2.8 10.3 1,938,503 Naphtha 714,706 7.5 17.7 712,750 Kerosene 483,131 -4.5 32.7 426,143 Diesel 3,453,432 0.7 3.1 3,451,602 Fuel oil 606,129 -8.6 12.6 584,201 Lubricating oil 195,517 -11.0 7.0 199,557 LPG 841,393 7.7 4.0 776,327 OVERALL OIL DEMAND 9,757,484 -0.3 7.0 9,462,939 Net Percent change on: 12-month Imports previous year moving month ago average Crude 5,493,981 13.6 12.7 5,307,075 Gasoline -61,040 -24.7 10.0 -65,936 Naphtha 64,432 -13.9 22.3 61,723 Kerosene 8,552 -951.2 -180.9 -21,822 Diesel -25,816 -38.1 -154.1 -2,795 Fuel oil 259,493 -10.3 22.2 258,041 Lubricating oil 38,130 -8.9 449.8 39,662 LPG 73,922 -1.3 -26.1 71,633 Products subtotal 357,675 0.2 -5.6 341,237 Percent change on: 12-month Output previous year moving month ago average Output (BARRELS PER DAY) Crude 4,216,574 -0.6 7.4 4,091,172 Gasoline 2,075,429 -3.6 10.3 2,004,439 Naphtha 650,274 10.3 17.3 651,027 Kerosene 474,579 -6.3 26.7 447,966 Diesel 3,479,248 0.2 5.4 3,454,397 Fuel oil 346,635 -7.3 6.3 326,160 Lubricating oil 157,387 -11.5 4.5 156,522 LPG 767,471 8.7 8.3 704,694 Refinery runs 9,399,810 -0.3 7.6 9,121,702 * Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude refined during the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical Bureau, to net imports of major oil products reported by Customs. This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely reported in China. It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product volume created by the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of crude that is directly burned as fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries. Demand by product is calculated by the refinery output for each product plus net imports. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)