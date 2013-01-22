Jan 22 China's apparent oil demand rose 12 percent from a year earlier to a record 10.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, Reuters calculations from official data showed. The results were slightly higher than earlier Reuters calculations of 10.5 million bpd based on preliminary government data. For the whole of 2012, the world's second-largest oil consumer burned about 9.6 million bpd of oil, 4.2 percent more than a year earlier, versus the 6.3-percent rate in 2011. For a history of China's implied oil demand growth, click here The following table shows implied oil demand for December, net imports and output. All volumes are shown in barrels per day. Implied Percent change on: 12-month demand previous year moving (Net imports + output) month ago average Crude ("Crude supplied") 10,104,786 2.2 11.3 9,516,243 Gasoline 2,314,787 6.6 20.8 1,998,927 Naphtha 788,021 -5.0 19.1 734,439 Kerosene 493,262 1.3 20.2 433,201 Diesel 3,660,429 0.5 2.3 3,467,694 Fuel oil 734,330 16.3 20.2 602,325 Lubricating oil 211,642 0.6 13.8 201,525 LPG 867,213 4.9 6.8 782,573 OVERALL OIL DEMAND 10,877,715 3.9 12.0 9,634,486 Net Percent change on: 12-month Imports previous year moving month ago average Crude 5,740,360 1.5 12.9 5,375,740 Gasoline -69,522 -25.7 55.1 -67,551 Naphtha 105,984 -18.4 91.1 70,307 Kerosene -5,280 -34.4 -7.3 -27,215 Diesel -62,857 4.7 -224.4 -18,658 Fuel oil 332,280 22.3 14.5 268,914 Lubricating oil 44,342 10.3 449.8 42,163 LPG 39,746 -34.8 -55.6 64,916 Products subtotal 384,695 12.8 -18.0 332,381 Percent change on: 12-month Output previous year moving month ago average Output (BARRELS PER DAY) Crude 4,364,427 3.1 9.2 4,140,503 Gasoline 2,384,308 5.3 21.6 2,066,478 Naphtha 682,037 -2.5 12.5 664,132 Kerosene 498,541 0.7 19.8 460,416 Diesel 3,723,286 0.5 5.5 3,486,352 Fuel oil 402,050 11.8 25.4 333,411 Lubricating oil 167,300 -1.6 6.5 162,011 LPG 827,467 8.1 14.5 717,657 Refinery runs 10,493,020 3.6 13.6 9,302,105 * Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude refined during the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical Bureau, to net imports of major oil products reported by Customs. This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely reported in China. It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product volume created by the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of crude that is directly burned as fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries. Demand by product is calculated by the refinery output for each product plus net imports. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)