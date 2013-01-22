Jan 22 China's apparent oil demand rose 12 percent from a year
earlier to a record 10.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, Reuters
calculations from official data showed.
The results were slightly higher than earlier Reuters calculations of 10.5
million bpd based on preliminary government data.
For the whole of 2012, the world's second-largest oil consumer burned about
9.6 million bpd of oil, 4.2 percent more than a year earlier, versus the
6.3-percent rate in 2011.
For a history of China's implied oil demand growth, click here
The following table shows implied oil demand for December, net imports and
output. All volumes are shown in barrels per day.
Implied Percent change on: 12-month
demand previous year moving
(Net imports + output) month ago average
Crude ("Crude supplied") 10,104,786 2.2 11.3 9,516,243
Gasoline 2,314,787 6.6 20.8 1,998,927
Naphtha 788,021 -5.0 19.1 734,439
Kerosene 493,262 1.3 20.2 433,201
Diesel 3,660,429 0.5 2.3 3,467,694
Fuel oil 734,330 16.3 20.2 602,325
Lubricating oil 211,642 0.6 13.8 201,525
LPG 867,213 4.9 6.8 782,573
OVERALL OIL DEMAND 10,877,715 3.9 12.0 9,634,486
Net Percent change on: 12-month
Imports previous year moving
month ago average
Crude 5,740,360 1.5 12.9 5,375,740
Gasoline -69,522 -25.7 55.1 -67,551
Naphtha 105,984 -18.4 91.1 70,307
Kerosene -5,280 -34.4 -7.3 -27,215
Diesel -62,857 4.7 -224.4 -18,658
Fuel oil 332,280 22.3 14.5 268,914
Lubricating oil 44,342 10.3 449.8 42,163
LPG 39,746 -34.8 -55.6 64,916
Products subtotal 384,695 12.8 -18.0 332,381
Percent change on: 12-month
Output previous year moving
month ago average
Output (BARRELS PER DAY)
Crude 4,364,427 3.1 9.2 4,140,503
Gasoline 2,384,308 5.3 21.6 2,066,478
Naphtha 682,037 -2.5 12.5 664,132
Kerosene 498,541 0.7 19.8 460,416
Diesel 3,723,286 0.5 5.5 3,486,352
Fuel oil 402,050 11.8 25.4 333,411
Lubricating oil 167,300 -1.6 6.5 162,011
LPG 827,467 8.1 14.5 717,657
Refinery runs 10,493,020 3.6 13.6 9,302,105
* Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude
refined during the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical
Bureau, to net imports of major oil products reported by Customs.
This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely
reported in China.
It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product
volume created by the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of
crude that is directly burned as fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is
used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries.
Demand by product is calculated by the refinery output for each product plus
net imports.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)