* March implied demand at 10.53 mln bpd, off February record

* Refinery throughput up 5.5 percent y/y to 44.69 mln T

By Adam Rose

BEIJING, April 15 China's implied oil demand in March rose 7.6 percent from a year ago, as refinery throughput hit a record high due to continued strength in gasoline and kerosene consumption in the world's top energy consumer.

The country consumed roughly 10.53 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data, but this was down slightly from a record 10.6 million bpd in February.

The rise in China's commodity consumption and factory activity has eased as growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to a six-year low of 7.0 percent in the first quarter of 2015. China's factory output grew 5.6 percent in March, below an expected 6.9 percent rise.

Implied oil demand is the sum of refinery throughput and net fuel imports, excluding changes to commercial fuel inventories.

Chin's February implied oil demand would fall to under 10.3 million bpd if estimated changes in commercial fuel inventories are factored in, leaving December 2014 higher, at 10.45 million bpd. Changes in commercial fuel inventories for March will be released later this month.

In the first two months, commercial stocks of diesel rose an estimated 2.9 million tonnes, or 20 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since at least January 2010 even as output grew more than 6 percent, suggesting a burgeoning car culture continues to drive oil demand.

Demand for jet kerosene was also strong, with output over January and February rising 21 percent on year.

Refinery throughput in the March hit a record high, gaining 5.5 percent on year to 44.69 million tonnes, or 10.52 million bpd, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Customs has reported that China remained a net fuel importer in March, at 40,000 tonnes, or about 9,000 bpd..

Despite high crude runs, China has still accumulated an implied excess of 30 million barrels of crude in the first three months of the year, Reuters calculations show, on par with levels for the same period in 2014. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)