BEIJING, Feb 7 China's 2016 oil demand grew at
the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters' calculations
based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand
from the world's largest energy consumer has diminished.
China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 percent in
2016, down from 3.1 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2014,
Reuters' data showed, led by a sharp drop in diesel consumption
and as gasoline usage eased from double-digit growth.
The slowing occurred as the economy expanded by only 6.7
percent in 2016, the slowest pace in 26 years.
"Inventory-adjusted diesel posted the first annual drop in
2016," Harry Liu, associate director of oil markets with IHS
Energy said. "Diesel consumption has been hit by an extended
period of flood in the second quarter and less demand from the
logistic sector as efficiency continue to improve"
Gasoline consumption was 3.6 percent higher than 2015. That
compared with growth of 9.1 percent in 2015 and a 13 percent
gain in 2014, Reuters data showed.
Liquefied petroleum gas usage expanded 24 percent, while
kerosene demand gained 9 percent from a year ago. Crude oil
demand growth also eased despite a record pace of imports in
2016.
The demand will pick up again this year as the economy
bottoms out and the reviving mining industry fueled consumption
for trucks and diggers, Liu said.
The implied oil demand is a sum of net imports of refined
fuel and domestic crude throughput.
Net imports (bpd) 2016 mom pct yoy pct
chg chg
Crude oil 1.2% 13.3%
7,540,753
Gasoline 1.8% 65.3%
(218,988)
Naphtha -0.8% -0.6%
161,086
Diesel 3.5% 114.5%
(295,291)
Fuel oil 3.6% -208.4%
33,233
Kerosene 5.5% 7.5%
(206,225)
Petroleum -13.9% -50.0%
coke 26,115
Bitumen -5.6% 7.1%
79,251
Lubricants 0.1% 11.6%
65,323
LPG -0.1% 38.9%
462,915
PRODUCTS -24.1% -42.7%
TOTAL 107,418
Output (bpd)
Crude oil -0.1% -7.3%
3,982,888
Gasoline 0.2% 6.6%
2,985,667
Naphtha 0.5% 15.5%
798,179
Diesel 0.5% -0.8%
3,652,078
Fuel oil 1.8% 11.5%
455,888
Kerosene 0.0% 8.6%
857,714
Petroleum 1.3% -11.9%
coke 389,343
Bitumen -0.5% 1.2%
545,042
Lubricants #N/A #N/A #N/A
LPG 1.8% 19.1%
1,110,526
Refinery runs 0.4% 3.4%
10,790,637
Implied Demand
(bpd)
Crude oil 0.7% 5.3%
11,523,641
Gasoline 0.1% 3.6%
2,766,678
Naphtha 0.2% 12.4%
959,265
Diesel 0.3% -5.3%
3,356,787
Fuel oil 1.9% 29.4%
489,121
Kerosene -1.6% 9.0%
651,489
Petroleum 0.1% -16.0%
coke 415,458
Bitumen -1.2% 1.9%
624,293
Lubricants #N/A #N/A #N/A
LPG 1.2% 24.3%
1,573,441
TOTAL OIL 0.1% 2.5%
10,898,055
(Reporting by Meng Meng)