BEIJING Dec 26 China will soon put its first deepwater exploration vessel into use in the South China Sea, the China Petroleum Daily reported on Monday.

The report did not specify which part of the South China Sea the vessel would be employed in.

"Ocean Oil 708" can work in water depths of 3,000 metres and its drilling system can tap 600 metres below the seabed, the report in the newspaper run by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said.

Baoji Oilfield Machinery Co, a unit of CNPC, manufactured the drilling system for the vessel, which was delivered on Dec 16 to user China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL) in Guangzhou, the report added.

COSL is a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China's main offshore oil and gas firm.

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)