BEIJING, March 23 China's gasoline exports in February hit the second highest on record, up 76.6 percent over a year earlier at 1.06 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Thursday.

Diesel exports last month surged 66.7 percent on year at 1.32 million tonnes.

The February gasoline exports were second to the record high at 1.1 million tonnes posted in June 2016, according to historical data on Reuters Eikon. (Reporting by Beijing monitor team and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)