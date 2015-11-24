* Ministry tells teapot refineries to apply for Q1 export
quotas
* Fuel exports by teapots exempted from consumption tax, VAT
* Likely to ship out 3 mln-5 mln tonnes of fuel in 2016
-trade
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Nov 24 Beijing will allow independent
refineries to export refined fuel next year for the first time,
sources said, freeing up 20 percent of China's refining capacity
for sales abroad as the government aims to cut a local glut and
boost investment.
The move will allow independent refineries, also known as
"teapots" such as Dongying Yatong Petrochemical and Panjin
Beifang Asphalt Fuel, to enter the lucrative international
market for the first time, raising concerns about a fresh flood
of excess diesel and other fuels into Asia.
Currently only state-owned refiners, Sinopec Corp
and PetroChina and some smaller state oil firms are
allowed to sell abroad.
In a rare meeting last week, attended by several provincial
trade officials and teapot refinery executives, the Ministry of
Commerce told the plants they can now apply for first-quarter
fuel export quotas, according to three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter.
"It's an encouraging development as we will be allowed the
same playing field as the big firms to export fuel," said a
refinery executive who was at the meeting.
The ministry did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The move will likely add further pressure to Asian oil
product prices that are already sagging under the weight of
excess barrels from mega Middle Eastern plants.
China had this year also raised the dominant state refiners'
export quotas for diesel, jet fuel and gasoline to thin swelling
domestic inventories as refinery output outpaced demand in a
cooling, manufacturing-heavy economy.
While it's not clear how many teapots will apply for
permits, traders estimated it could mean an additional 3
million-5 million tonnes (24 million-40 million barrels) of
products will be sold abroad next year, in addition to the
roughly 30 million tonnes assigned to the country's state-owned
refiners this year.
The combined exports of about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd)
would be equivalent to nearly 7 percent of China's total oil
use.
"The message has been sent that there will be no ceiling for
the amount they (the teapots) want to ship out," said one senior
trader who was briefed on the meeting.
"The curtain has been raised for the face-off between the
big and small refineries."
The government, however, will police the new system by
checking if shipments actually take place and withdrawing any
permits that companies don't fully use, according to a briefing
document on the meeting seen by Reuters.
Teapot exports will fall under the same category as that
applied to state-oil companies' shipments, meaning they will be
exempt from consumption and value-added taxes, the document also
showed.
Some sources downplayed concerns about the impact of the
potential onslaught of teapot exports, as most of the smaller
refineries don't have facilities such as export terminals and
lack experience dealing in the global market.
Coming after Beijing opened crude oil imports to independent
refiners this year, the move towards fuel exports could pave the
way for China's long-awaited crude futures contract, and
eventually towards benchmark pricing for oil products, market
participants say.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Tom Hogue)