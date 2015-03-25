GRAPHIC: China's fuel oil imports: link.reuters.com/duz68v
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, March 25 China's fuel oil imports have
tumbled 30 percent in the first two months of the year and are
running at about half their peak two years ago, as fuel tax
hikes crimp energy use and squeeze refiners' profits.
Chinese customs data this week showed that fuel oil imports
fell to 2.86 million tonnes for January and February combined,
from 4.06 million tonnes a year earlier. Analysts typically look
at Chinese data for January and February together as those
months are often distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, which
can fall in either month. Average monthly imports for the past
12 months, at 1.37 million tonnes, are barely half the monthly
peak of 2.71 million in January 2013.
While recent monthly volumes have shown their typical winter
pickup, due partly to demand for shipping fuel around the
season's holidays, overall imports have been on a downward trend
since 2013, when authorities allowed ChemChina, an operator of
smaller, independent "teapot" refineries, to begin importing and
processing crude oil in addition to fuel oil. More refiners are
expected to get crude oil import quotas this year, as China
opens up a refining sector that has been dominated by
state-owned majors. Others have also switched to tax-free
bitumen, another type of heavy oil, to replace fuel oil.
Tax increases have accelerated the downtrend in imports.
The government, keen to reduce China's heavy use of energy and
natural resources while addressing its severe pollution
problems, raised the fuel consumption tax three times from
November through January to a rate that is 50 percent higher
than in 2009. This adds to the impact of a slowing economy and
is expected to weigh heavily on consumption of fuel oil,
although crude oil imports have been buoyed by purchases for the
country's strategic reserves.
"I would expect a decline in fuel imports into China as the
consumption tax hits the teapot refiners, who have already been
reducing throughput of fuel oil as they gain greater access to
internationally sourced crude oil," said Richard Gorry, managing
director of energy consultancy JBC Asia.
