BEIJING Nov 5 China's launch of a crude oil
futures contract to compete with global benchmarks is likely to
be pushed to next year as stock market turmoil and a widening
anti-graft probe are set to delay the final regulatory nod, oil
sources said.
The contract, designed to challenge London's Brent and the
U.S.'s West Texas Intermediate futures in a global market worth
trillions of dollars, had been expected to start up in October
but now is not likely to be seen before the first quarter of
2016, said three senior sources with knowledge of the matter.
After winning approvals from the central bank, customs and
the foreign exchange regulator, a final hurdle was to get the
nod from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
But this summer's boom-and-bust Chinese stock markets raised
concerns over the country's capacity to handle financial
turbulence.
"The stock market turmoil would make the regulators more
hesitant in launching new financial products, not to mention the
inherent challenges of the Shanghai oil contract," said a
veteran oil trader involved in preparations for the contract.
The host of the contract, Shanghai-based International
Energy Exchange (INE), is hoping to win the CSRC's approval
before year-end, said an exchange source, suggesting the actual
start of trading would be in 2016.
A widening anti-corruption investigation that has expanded
to financial institutions including the CSRC would add another
brake to the normal work flows, the sources said.
Without giving a timeline, an INE media official said the
exchange is "pushing forward other preparation works for the
launch of the oil futures after having solicited feedbacks for
trading rules of the contract."
The futures contract, China's first that would allow direct
participation by foreign firms, would better reflect the growing
importance of the world's No.2 crude oil buyer, as well as boost
use of the yuan currency in which it will be denominated,
officials have said.
China has this year allowed for the first time independent
refineries to import crude oil, a move aimed at least in part at
getting the smaller companies to take deliveries off of the new
contract and boost its liquidity, traders have said.
But senior oil traders said lack of interest from key
producers such as nations in the Middle East to use the Shanghai
contract to price their oil, as well as challenges in managing
large currency flows, would limit the chances for its success.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)