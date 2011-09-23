BEIJING, Sept 23 China's oil refining industry
recorded a loss of 4.8 billion yuan ($751 million) in July
because of high crude prices and rising selling costs, the
National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
The industry posted a profit of just 2.4 billion yuan for
the first seven months, down 93.5 percent from a year earlier,
the commission said in a report on its website.
However, downstream petrochemical businesses made a 221.8
billion yuan profit in the first seven months, up 54.9 percent
from a year earlier, the commission said.
($1 = 6.388 yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)