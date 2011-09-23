BEIJING, Sept 23 China's oil refining industry recorded a loss of 4.8 billion yuan ($751 million) in July because of high crude prices and rising selling costs, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

The industry posted a profit of just 2.4 billion yuan for the first seven months, down 93.5 percent from a year earlier, the commission said in a report on its website.

However, downstream petrochemical businesses made a 221.8 billion yuan profit in the first seven months, up 54.9 percent from a year earlier, the commission said. ($1 = 6.388 yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)