BEIJING Oct 26 China's oil refining industry
lost 1.84 billion yuan ($289 million) from January to August,
the National Development and Reform Commission said on
Wednesday.
With a fall in crude oil prices, refiners' losses narrowed
in July and August after widening to the highest level this year
in June, the commission said. It did not provide figures for
August.
The commission said last month that Chinese refiners lost
4.8 billion yuan in July alone.
The refining industry started losing money in May, according
to the commission.
In general, the growth of domestic crude oil throughput
matched the increase in oil demand in the third quarter,
although diesel supply was tight in some regions, it said,
without giving details.
China petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, the largest refiner in Asia, said its domestic diesel
stocks had fallen to less than 10 days of sales and the top
Chinese refiner planned to raise crude throughput to record
rates in November to replenish inventories as demand remained
strong.
In a separate report, the NDRC said it expected ethylene
output to hit a record high of more than 15 million tonnes this
year.
($1 = 6.360 yuan)
