* China's Jan-Sept crude imports up 8.8 pct on year ago
* Strong finish to year seen as "teapot" refiners fill
quotas
* Strategic stockpiling adds to commercial demand
* Total 2015 crude imports seen nearing 7 mln bpd
By Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 14 As China closes in on
the United States as the world's biggest crude oil importer,
demand from private refiners and stockpiling of cheap oil is
expected to keep imports at record levels after a wobble in the
third quarter.
Despite slower growth in recent months - crude imports rose
just 1.3 percent in September on a year earlier - buying for
October-November delivery has picked up strongly, traders and
analysts say.
The purchases will ease concerns of a sharp slowdown in
Chinese buying and support prices in coming months, analysts
said.
The increased buying has shown up in tanker movements and
freight rates, said Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan, and
analysts are upgrading earlier forecasts for second half growth.
"Despite a slowing Chinese economy, crude imports remain
robust on the back of accelerated stockpiling activities into
operating and commercial storage," said Wendy Yong, analyst at
oil consultancy FGE.
Since July, China has also granted nearly 700,000 bpd of
crude import quotas to small refiners, known as "teapots", or
roughly 10 percent of China's current total imports, as part of
efforts to boost competition and attract private investment,
creating a new source of demand.
"The teapots are super-active," said one oil trader, with
many racing to fill their new quotas.
And state-owned refiners are restocking after a
third-quarter lull. Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's top
refiner Sinopec, bought 6 million barrels of North Sea Forties
crude and 2.9 million barrels of Russian ESPO for loading this
month, and it has also stepped up Angolan crude purchases for
November.
To accommodate the oil, new storage tanks on southern Hainan
island have either been put to use or are due to be filled with
crude from end-2015.
FGE expects China's crude imports in the second half to rise
by 12 percent from a year ago, up from a previous estimate of 10
percent. It forecast China's crude imports to rise 9 percent for
the year.
Such a rise would take Chinese imports to 6.75 million
barrels per day, not far off U.S. imports of 7.3 million bpd.
China's imports outpaced the United States in April were roughly
on par in September.
TEAPOT EFFECT
Teapot refineries are unlikely to utilize the full amount of
quotas alloted by the end of the year, but are widely expected
to step up purchases in 2016.
At least three of the seven refiners to receive quotas,
including Dongming Petrochemical and Panjin Beifang Asphalt Fuel
Co. which have the biggest allocations, have imported crude,
traders said.
Hongrun Petrochemical, owned by Sinochem and also a recent
receiver of a quota, has also stepped up imports, they said.
The newly licensed teapots recently bought supplies from the
Asia-Pacific region as well as from Brazil and Colombia as they
test a variety of grades to find the best fuel yield, traders
said.
Other refiners, including Shandong Jinbo Petrochemical and
inland plant Yanchang Petroleum, have also applied for import
quotas.
Independent refiner Lijin Petrochemical bought a Russian
ESPO cargo that arrived at its plant in September, and while it
has stopped imports due to a refinery upgrade, orders would
resume next year, said a source familiar with the matter.
Analysts said China would also continue to take advantage of
low oil prices to build up its strategic petroleum reserves
(SPR).
"Moving into 2016, crude imports are expected to pick up
with the commissioning of a few major SPRs, though overall
growth could ease to 5 percent from a stronger base amidst
softer growth pace in crude runs," Yong said.
China imports nearly 60 percent of the crude it consumes and
aims to meet the widespread standard of stockpiling enough to
cover 90 days of net imports.
