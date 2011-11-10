BEIJING Nov 10 China's implied oil demand rose a modest 1.5 percent in October versus a year earlier, one of the slowest rates of growth this year, but quickened slightly from September as oil companies raised fuel imports to compensate for trimmed refinery production.

Reuters calculations based on preliminary trade and output data showed the world's No.2 oil user consumed about 9.04 million barrels per day, versus 8.91 million bpd in October last year.

The October rate also inched up from September's 8.9 million bpd.

Reuters will publish detailed China oil demand figures later in the month, calculated from a final set of trade figures to be released by the Chinese customs.

Implied oil demand is calculated by adding China's refinery throughput plus net refined fuel imports, but excludes inventory changes which the government rarely publishes.

(tonne=7.3 bbls for crude; tonne=7 bbls for fuel conversions) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai; Editing by Ken Wills)