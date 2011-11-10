* Oct demand 9.04 mln bpd, +1.5 pct on yr

* Jan-Oct demand 9.17 mln bpd, +7 pct on yr

* Fuel stocks down fourth month in a row (Adds details)

By Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai

BEIJING, Nov 10 China's implied oil demand grew at one of the slowest paces this year in October, as oil companies raised fuel imports by a modest amount to compensate for trimmed refinery production.

Implied oil demand rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in October, when the world's second largest oil consumer burned about 9.04 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, slightly more than September's 8.9 million bpd, Reuters calculations based on preliminary trade and output data showed.

Despite October's slow growth, implied consumption during the first 10 months of the year rose roughly 7 percent over the same period last year to 9.17 million bpd, largely due to double-digit expansions in the first five months of the year, the calculations showed.

Planned maintenance, including the full shutdown of the 240,000-bpd Huizhou plant in southern Guangdong, and a refinery fire at Gaoqiao plant in Shanghai left China's October refinery throughput 0.9 percent below year-ago levels, its second dip this year.

Demand should recover more quickly at least for November, as state refiner Sinopec Corp and PetroChina stepped up runs to new peaks while raising diesel imports to tackle a domestic supply squeeze that began in early October.

"The peak maintenance season will soon be over. The top two oil firms are pledging peak productions next month," said a Beijing-based oil trader.

China accounts for more than half of the global fuel demand growth this year.

Industry officials said real Chinese consumption in October would be stronger than the implied figures, as inventories of refined oil products fell for the fourth month in a row by end-October, led by a steep draw in diesel.

Implied oil demand is calculated by adding China's refinery throughput plus net refined fuel imports, but excludes inventory changes which the government rarely publishes.

Reuters will publish detailed China oil demand figures later in the month, calculated from a final set of trade figures to be released by the Chinese customs.

DIESEL SQUEEZE EASING

State oil firms, led by PetroChina and CNOOC -- parent of CNOOC Ltd -- stepped up diesel purchases last month to boost thinning domestic stocks, as top refiner Sinopec Corp reported lower diesel inventories.

Months of curbed refinery productions forced many private petrol stations to ration sales in October, although the situation was not as severe as in the winter of 2010 when expanded power use by factories spurred diesel consumption.

The diesel shortage is expected to ease soon as plants such as CNOOC's Huizhou refinery resumed production this month and two new crude units totalling 200,000 bpd in capacity started at Sinopec's Beihai and PetroChina's Ningxia.

Top refiner Sinopec Corp, which has shied away from diesel imports most of the year, emerged as a leading buyer in November with about 200,000 tonnes of purchases from the Asian market, traders said, further bolstering supplies.

(tonne=7.3 bbls for crude; tonne=7 bbls for fuel conversions for preliminary implied demand calculations) (Editing by Ken Wills and Miral Fahmy)