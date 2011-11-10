* Oct demand 9.04 mln bpd, +1.5 pct on yr
* Jan-Oct demand 9.17 mln bpd, +7 pct on yr
* Fuel stocks down fourth month in a row
By Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai
BEIJING, Nov 10 China's implied oil demand grew
at one of the slowest paces this year in October, as oil
companies raised fuel imports by a modest amount to compensate
for trimmed refinery production.
Implied oil demand rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in October,
when the world's second largest oil consumer burned about 9.04
million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, slightly more than
September's 8.9 million bpd, Reuters calculations based on
preliminary trade and output data showed.
Despite October's slow growth, implied consumption during
the first 10 months of the year rose roughly 7 percent over the
same period last year to 9.17 million bpd, largely due to
double-digit expansions in the first five months of the year,
the calculations showed.
Planned maintenance, including the full shutdown of the
240,000-bpd Huizhou plant in southern Guangdong, and a refinery
fire at Gaoqiao plant in Shanghai left China's October refinery
throughput 0.9 percent below year-ago levels, its second dip
this year.
Demand should recover more quickly at least for November, as
state refiner Sinopec Corp and PetroChina
stepped up runs to new peaks while raising diesel imports to
tackle a domestic supply squeeze that began in early October.
"The peak maintenance season will soon be over. The top two
oil firms are pledging peak productions next month," said a
Beijing-based oil trader.
China accounts for more than half of the global fuel demand
growth this year.
Industry officials said real Chinese consumption in October
would be stronger than the implied figures, as inventories of
refined oil products fell for the fourth month in a row by
end-October, led by a steep draw in diesel.
Implied oil demand is calculated by adding China's refinery
throughput plus net refined fuel imports, but excludes inventory
changes which the government rarely publishes.
Reuters will publish detailed China oil demand figures later
in the month, calculated from a final set of trade figures to be
released by the Chinese customs.
DIESEL SQUEEZE EASING
State oil firms, led by PetroChina and CNOOC -- parent of
CNOOC Ltd -- stepped up diesel purchases last month to
boost thinning domestic stocks, as top refiner Sinopec Corp
reported lower diesel inventories.
Months of curbed refinery productions forced many private
petrol stations to ration sales in October, although the
situation was not as severe as in the winter of 2010 when
expanded power use by factories spurred diesel consumption.
The diesel shortage is expected to ease soon as plants such
as CNOOC's Huizhou refinery resumed production this month and
two new crude units totalling 200,000 bpd in capacity started at
Sinopec's Beihai and PetroChina's Ningxia.
Top refiner Sinopec Corp, which has shied away from diesel
imports most of the year, emerged as a leading buyer in November
with about 200,000 tonnes of purchases from the Asian market,
traders said, further bolstering supplies.
(tonne=7.3 bbls for crude; tonne=7 bbls for fuel
conversions for preliminary implied demand calculations)
