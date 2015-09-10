SINGAPORE, Sept 10 China is increasingly dominating Asian oil trading in the latest sign that its huge consumption is starting to show in markets and gives it the ability to influence prices.

The latest development has been the countdown to the launch of China's own crude oil futures contract, expected before the end of the year, and which could rise to become a leading benchmark.

In daily trading, leading Chinese oil firms have cornered the market on several occasions since October last year, as China's state-controlled Chinaoil and Unipec trade such high volumes that pricing agency Platts is preparing to allow more crude into a pool of supplies that it uses to assess its daily Asian benchmark, the Dubai crude price.

Traders and analysts see a clear shift in market power towards big consumers, with oil output at record highs and global demand slowing. Unipec and Chinaoil have been able to cherry-pick the best offers and take advantage of cheap oil to build strategic reserves.

Below is a list of Reuters articles and a collection of data and graphics illustrating these developments.

STORIES > China's oil futures will become a benchmark

> Can pricing be fixed after China breaks it? > Chinese trading rivalry ruffles oil markets > MidEast August trade volumes head for record > Platts mulls Asia crude pricing via new grades > China's Dubai crude trades skew Asia benchmark > China becomes oil market price maker > China trading raises worries over oil benchmark > Asian crude trading at records on China deals

DATA & GRAPHICS > FACTBOX: China's planned crude futures

> FACTBOX: China's top two oil traders > GRAPHIC: Top oil importers (link.reuters.com/ban55w) > GRAPHIC: Mideast crude prices & exports to Asia (link.reuters.com/reh45w) > GRAPHIC: Chinaoil's trade revenue (link.reuters.com/nur45w) (Compiled by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)