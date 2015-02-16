(Adds detail, background)
By Adam Rose and David Stanway
BEIJING Feb 16 China introduced new regulations
on Monday paving the way for smaller refining firms to import
crude oil, as it looks to encourage private investment in a
sector dominated by big state-owned firms.
Under rules posted by the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn), domestic
refiners will be able to apply for access to imported oil if
they meet new technical and environmental standards. Firms can
then apply to the Commerce Ministry to import oil.
The NDRC said the new measures were aimed at "solving the
crude oil supply problems of regional refining enterprises."
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, regulates
its oil imports via a quota system to ensure stable domestic
supply. State-owned Sinopec and PetroChina
account for nearly 90 percent of imports, while almost all of
the rest is imported by firms associated with the big two.
The government has pledged to allow more private
participation as part of a broader move to reform its clunky and
inefficient state-owned sector.
Independent oil refineries, a main swing supplier of the
world's second-largest fuel market, have been eagerly awaiting
the changes. Deprived of crude oil as feedstock, the plants have
to import lower-quality fuel oil for processing into gasoline
and diesel.
China began tentative reforms in 2013 by allowing state-run
ChemChina, an operator of independent refineries, a quota of
200,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Senior trading sources told Reuters recently that the
independents were set to be granted quotas for 20 million tonnes
of crude oil in 2015, amounting to 400,000 bpd.
China imported 308 million tonnes of crude oil in 2014, up
9.45 percent on the year and amounting to 6.17 million bpd.
To qualify under the new rules, firms must have at least one
crude distillation unit with an annual processing capacity above
2 million tonnes, or 40,000 bpd, must consume no more than 66
kilograms of standard oil for every tonne they refine, and must
meet the latest local or national standards for their oil
products, the NDRC said.
Firms will be able to import oil in amounts no greater than
their total processing capacity.
The NDRC said the new standards will encourage more mergers
and acquisitions and help eliminate outdated polluting capacity
from the sector.
Firms that own stakes in overseas oil projects would also be
given priority to use imported oil, it added.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua;
Editing by Richard Pullin)