BEIJING Aug 21 China's crude oil imports from
Iran fell 28 percent in July from an 11-month high in June, and
were down 30 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on
Tuesday.
China, Iran's top oil client, bought 1.93 million tonnes of
Iranian crude in July, equivalent to about 454,500 barrels per
day, versus 632,618 bpd in June, according to data from the
General Administration of Customs.
On a year-on-year basis, July imports fell 30 percent versus
647,000 bpd in July 2011.
Imports for the first seven months totalled 433,450 bpd, 22
percent below year-earlier levels, largely because of steep cuts
made in the first quarter as China and Iran wrangled over
contract terms.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)