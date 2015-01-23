BEIJING Jan 23 China's December crude oil imports from Iran rose 19.1 percent from a year earlier to 2.57 million tonnes, or 604,740 barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Friday.

On a daily basis, the December imports rose 17 percent from 517,560 bpd in November.

China's oil imports from Iran in 2014 reached 27.5 million tonnes, or 549,250 bpd, up 28.3 percent from the previous year.

(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue and Paul Tait)