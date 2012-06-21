* May Iran imports -2.3 pct yoy, Jan-May down 25 pct
* Imports up 34.5 pct vs April after payment dispute ends
* Recovers to offset plunge in shipments in first quarter
(Adds comments, details)
By Judy Hua and Fayen Wong
BEIJING, June 21 China's crude imports from Iran
recovered in May to offset a first-quarter plunge in shipments
to nearly half the annual average, after the two nations
resolved a wrangle over the terms of annual oil sale contracts.
Yet imports in the first five months fell a quarter from a
year ago, with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saying
China was slowly but surely taking action to cut reliance on
Iranian crude. Total shipments for the year are expected to stay
low as the country's top buyer rejected Tehran's offer of
discounted oil.
The United States and Europe have imposed heavy sanctions to
force Iran to stop its controversial nuclear programme they
believe is designed to develop atomic weapons. The West wants
Iran's top oil consumers to cut imports to stem the flow of
petrodollars.
Tehran's top customers, China, Japan, South Korea and India,
have all cut imports this year as sanctions make it impossible
to finance the deals, find tankers and arrange insurance cover
to ship the crude. All three, expect China, have earned a waiver
from being cut off from the United States' financial system for
reducing Iranian imports.
"Eventually, the United States will still grant a waiver to
China," said a Beijing-based oil analyst.
Imports in May fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier to
521,936 barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Thursday.
They totalled 389,857 bpd in the January-May period, and had
slumped to 346,183 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter.
Chinese refining giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) settled its contract dispute with
Iran towards the end of the first quarter.
The company has turned down subsequent offers for discounted
Iranian crude, insisting ties with the United States were more
important than cut-price oil.
Customs data showed that Iranian oil shipments in May were
up 34.5 percent, or 133,902 bpd, from 388,034 bpd in April,
after Iran and Beijing resolved disputes over annual contracts.
China has been scouring the world for crude to make up for
the lost Iranian oil. Its extra imports in May from other Gulf
countries, West Africa and Latin America more than offset the
loss of imports from Iran, the data showed.
China imported 1.03 million bpd of crude oil from top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia in May, 12.4 percent higher than a year
earlier but down about 3 percent from 1.07 million bpd in April,
customs data showed.
Imports from Iraq surged 64 percent on the year to 466,831
bpd last month and those from Oman rose 51 percent to 424,056
bpd.
Similarly, imports from Angola rose 40 percent on the year
to 925,540 bpd last month and those from Venezuela surged 81
percent to 373,218 bpd, the data showed.
Separately, Unipec has requested that Iran deliver
July-loading crude cargoes to Chinese ports, ahead of a European
insurance ban on Iranian oil exports that takes effect from July
1, a move that suggested China has yet to work out a permanent
way to obtain cover for China-flagged tankers that have been
transporting at least part of the Iranian oil.
(Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)