* Sinopec buys 50 pct stake in European oil tank company
* Chinese co pays $167 mln for half of Vesta Terminals
* Sinopec Kantons gets access to 10 mln bbls of storage
* Mercuria sees expansion of storage facilities
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Oct 15 In the first major move by a
Chinese state company into European oil storage, Sinopec is
buying half of tank firm Vesta Terminals through a joint venture
with Swiss-based trader Mercuria Energy.
Sinopec Kantons Holdings, a unit of state-owned
Sinopec, will pay 128.6 million euros ($166.76 million) for a 50
percent stake in Vesta Terminals, the Chinese company told the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a statement on Monday.
Based on the details in the stock exchange statement, which
shows net debt of 82.8 million euros, the deal gives Vesta
Terminals an enterprise value of 340 million euros.
The deal will give Sinopec Kantons access to Vesta
Terminals' 10 million barrels of oil products storage in Tallinn
in Estonia, the Dutch port of Vlissingen and Antwerp in Belgium,
Mercuria said in a statement sent to Reuters.
"It is the first major move by a Chinese state-owned
enterprise into the European oil storage market," Paul Chivers,
Mercuria's Group Head of Corporate Development, told Reuters.
"We believe this deal offers us the best potential for
future expansion," Chivers said by telephone from Beijing where
the deal was signed on Monday.
Chinese oil companies are increasingly active in Western
markets, expanding into crude and oil products trading and
buying strategic infrastructure.
"Chinese companies are expanding everywhere," said Amrita
Sen, chief oil analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects in London,
adding Sinopec's move fitted a strategic aim of acquiring a
variety of key assets in major energy markets.
"They are picking up all sorts of assets: oilfields,
terminals, refining," she said.
"STRATEGIC CORNERSTONE"
Sinopec subsidiary Unipec is already a dominant player in
the West African crude oil market and Petrochina
, the listed arm of China's biggest oil producer,
state-controlled China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), is also
expanding quickly in Europe.
Petrochina is ramping up oil trading via a joint venture
with Ineos Group Ltd, which owns refineries in
Britain and France.
But this is the first significant move by a Chinese state
company into the lucrative oil storage business in the region.
Vesta Terminals stores a range of oil products, including
fuel oil, middle distillates such as gasoil, as well as naphtha,
mainly used as a petrochemical feedstock, and biofuels.
Mercuria, with headquarters in Geneva, is one of the world's
top five energy trading houses and has this year expanded its
Chinese operations with new commodities trading units in base
metals, iron ore and coal.
"China is a strategic cornerstone of Mercuria," Chivers
said. "We are delighted we can seal this deal with a major
player. It will give us a significant platform in the future."
Chivers said Mercuria expected Vesta Terminals to expand
operations in future, but declined to give specific details.
"We expect more expansion. We believe this deal offers us
the best potential for future expansion," he said.
"Partnerships and joint ventures make most sense to develop
these types of businesses: they are very capital intensive,
require significant resources globally and substantial access to
finance," Chivers said.
Sinopec Kantons said its financial adviser for the deal was
Nomura Holdings. Mercuria was advised by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
($1 = 0.7712 euro)
