TIANJIN, China, Sept 9 China needs to diversify the sources of its petrochemical feedstocks or the country will face significant shortages soon, a senior industry researcher said on Friday.

"If all new ethylene plants are based on naphtha like today, very soon China will see a very significant naphtha shortage," Yan Kefeng, a director of IHS CERA, told an industry conference in Tianjin.

Naphtha is the dominant petrochemical feedstock in China. Naphtha, hydrocracker tail oil and raffinate account for more than 80 percent of feedstocks for Chinese ethylene production.

"China is going to build a lot more new ethylene plants, it will also continue to expand refining capacity, but not as fast as the expansion in ethylene capacity. In other words, domestic supplies of naphtha will not increase as fast as the ethylene capacity."

"Therefore, if all new ethylene plants are based on naphtha, we may see more than 20 million tonnes of naphtha shortage by 2018," Yan told the China Petroleum and Chemical International Conference.

China has to diversify its petrochemical feedstocks and oil firms such as Sinopec Corp had planned to use more condensate as feedstock, he said.

Coal-based feedstocks such as MTO (methanol-to-olefins) may emerge but that outlook was uncertain due to issues including coal and water resource restraints and environmental impact, Yan said.

He said in the long run the gas industry would be an important factor in supplementing demand for petrochemical feedstock, but it was too early to say how many years it would take as China has just started exploring shale gas.

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)