BEIJING Dec 28 Oil and gas output this year at PetroChina's Changqing Oilfield reached 40.59 million tonnes of oil equivalent, or 811,800 barrels per day as of Dec 27, China Petroleum Daily reported on Wednesday, rivaling Daqing, the top Chinese oilfield for decades.

Changqing, PetroChina's second-largest oil and gas field, churned out 35 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2010, 5 million tonnes more than in 2009.

PetroChina aimed to get 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2015 from Changqing, a field containing mostly tight gas deposits.

Oil production at PetroChina's Daqing oilfield has fallen from its peak of about 1 million bpd, stagnating at around 800,000 bpd in recent years.

With limited domestic oil output potential, China, the world's second largest oil consumer and importer, now imports over 55 percent of the oil it uses to power its economic growth.

