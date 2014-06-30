(Adds pipeline company, details)
BEIJING, June 30 A fire broke out in China's
northeastern city of Dalian on Monday when oil leaked to the
surface from a ruptured underground pipeline, state broadcaster
CCTV reported on its microblog.
It said the spilt oil was burning fiercely and emergency
services were trying to put out the flames in order to prevent
an explosion.
Xinhua news agency said the burst, near Dalian University,
was caused by construction work, and the oil had ignited in at
least one location. It said there were currently no casualties.
Xinhua said the pipeline belonged to China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the controlling shareholder of
PetroChina Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)