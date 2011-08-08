BEIJING Aug 8 China's domestic fuel prices are
not primed for a price cut yet, but if global crude prices keep
falling and reach a trigger point of 4 percent, then China will
lower pump prices in a timely manner, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Monday.
Xinhua cited a pricing official with the National
Development & Reform Commission, the country's economic planner,
saying this as international oil prices CLc1 LCOc1 fell more
than $2 a barrel on Monday after a U.S. credit rating downgrade.
That came after last week's heavy price declines, one of the
biggest since the financial crisis, before they recovered partly
as upbeat U.S. jobs data and news of an Italian austerity plan
offered some hope. {O/R]
"For now the three reference crude prices over the past 22
working days are still higher than the levels when China last
raised fuel prices on April 7. The conditions for a price cut
are not ripe yet," the official was quoted as saying.
Prices of Brent, Dubai and Cinta, to which China bases its
fuel prices, have actually risen 2.38 percent in the past 22
working days, according to C1 Energy, an industry publication
that closely tracks the reference basket of crude prices.
(For a Q+A on how China is struggling to perfect its fuel
pricing: {ID:nL3E7IR2HP])
