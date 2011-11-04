BEIJING Nov 4 Chinese oil firms may be allowed to adjust refined oil products prices by themselves in line with a government-set pricing formula when crude oil prices fluctuate within a certain price range, the China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper report did not specify the range.

"Once the conditions are met, oil firms don't need to wait for the government to announce a change in fuel prices," the report said, citing an unnamed source.

"Three major oil firms need to reduce fuel prices immediately when the falls in crude oil prices justify a cut, and can choose not to hike fuel prices or increase them at a smaller percentage than allowed when the rises in crude oil prices justify a hike," the report said.

The new pricing method, which has been submitted to the government for approval, also includes shortening the timeframe for a fuel price change and adjusting the types of crude oil that are used to benchmark fuel prices, the report said.

Currently, changes of major oil products prices were announced by the National Development and Reform Commission. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills)