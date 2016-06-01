By Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan
| BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 1
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 1 China seized a tanker
and detained several people last month, including one employee
of Swiss trading house Gunvor, as part of a probe into suspected
tax evasion on imported oil, Chinese and trading industry
officials said.
Gunvor confirmed its employee had been detained for
questioning without naming him. Gunvor said it has not been
notified of a formal arrest or any charges against its employee.
"Gunvor itself has not been formally notified of any
investigation involving the company," a Geneva-based spokesman
for the firm said. He said that following the detention the firm
had looked into the activities of its employee and found no
wrongdoing.
China has stepped up efforts to crack down on fuel
smuggling, which has increased after authorities raised
consumption taxes on oil products in 2014, creating price gaps
between prices abroad and at home.
China imports the lion's share of commodities it consumes
from many trading houses and has probed their employees before.
Chinese customs views import tax evasion as smuggling.
The customs office for Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong
province in southern China, said in an email to Reuters it had
seized a foreign-flagged tanker and detained several
individuals.
It said it was investigating suspected smuggling of light
cycle oil (LCO), a refinery by-product for diesel blending,
without identifying the vessel or the individuals.
A senior official at China Changjiang National Shipping
Group Corp. said that its vessel, the Hong-Kong-flagged "CSC
Friendship", had been held "to help investigations" of Guangzhou
customs.
Gunvor said it had delivered oil products aboard Friendship
into China on May 10-14 but added that "no vessel while under
charter by Gunvor has been detained."
"Gunvor's business in China is otherwise ongoing," it said.
Two Chinese industry sources with knowledge of the situation
said the detained Gunvor employee was Yin Dikun, managing
director of Gunvor Singapore.
Gunvor declined to disclose the identity of the employee.
Gunvor said that following the detention of its Singapore office
employee it had appointed Timothy Legge, its chief risk officer,
as acting managing director of Gunvor Singapore.
Under Chinese customs rules, taxes on fuel imports must be
paid by local importers. Gunvor did not say who it sold the
cargo to.
Zhou Jule, Chairman of China Base Ningbo Group based in
eastern city of Ningbo, said his company had been the import
agent for the cargo.
He said the cargo had been detained as part of a probe and
that his staff had been summoned by the Guangzhou customs but
not detained.
China Base re-sold the cargo to Twinace Oil, a Guangzhou
based fuel dealer, according to Chinese sources with knowledge
of the transaction. Twinace declined to comment.
