BEIJING Oct 11 China has set its 2014 non-state crude oil import quota at 29.1 million tonnes, the same as this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Beijing also set China's 2014 non-state fuel oil import quota at 16.2 million tonnes, unchanged from 2013, the ministry said on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

As part of its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments, China had been increasing the amount of crude and refined fuels that non-state firms can import by 15 percent every year for a decade until 2011. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Paul Tait)