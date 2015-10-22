BEIJING Oct 22 China has given preliminary approval to independent refiner Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Co for an annual quota of 3.312 million tonnes, or 66,200 barrels per day, of imported crude oil, the country's oil industry association said on Thursday.

The government has begun opening up China's crude import business - previously dominated by state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina - allowing small independent refiners to apply for import quotas as long as they meet certain conditions.

Three other firms were also given preliminary approval on Thursday. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Adam Rose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)